Gold prices hit ₹1 lakh per 10gm in India
Gold prices jumped on Wednesday, hitting $3,328 per ounce globally and nearly ₹1 lakh per 10gm in India.
The boost comes as the US dollar weakens and Treasury yields drop.
Gold shines brighter as Fed holds rates
With the Federal Reserve expected to keep rates steady but possibly hint at cuts soon, gold is looking more attractive for investors—especially if you're watching for safer bets during economic uncertainty.
Indian gold prices are tracking these global moves closely.
Support and resistance levels for gold
A weaker dollar, softer US jobs data, and a falling rupee have all helped gold rebound from recent lows.
Analysts say support sits around $3,280 globally (₹97,450 in India), with resistance near $3,345 ($98,760)—so there's a clear trading range to watch.