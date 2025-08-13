Gold prices hold steady as US inflation eases

Why gold is looking like a solid safety net

Lower inflation makes gold more attractive when interest rates are low—especially since gold doesn't pay interest itself.

Plus, a weaker US dollar means global buyers get more gold for their money, contributing to prices in India being pushed close to ₹100,000 per 10gm, primarily due to a global surge in gold prices.

For anyone worried about economic ups and downs, gold is looking like a solid safety net.