SEBI's new plan: Template-based IPO filings for easier investments
SEBI is aiming to introduce template-based IPO filings to make it easier for everyone—including international investors—to get into the market.
The move, highlighted in SEBI's 2025 annual report, is all about cutting down on confusing paperwork and making the investment process less intimidating.
SEBI's also stepping up efforts to teach investors how to avoid cyber scams.
SEBI is also working on updating regulations for foreign investors
SEBI plans to trim unnecessary rules so compliance costs drop and investing feels more straightforward.
They're also updating regulations for foreign portfolio investors, using tech to simplify things further.
All these steps fit into India's bigger vision for 2047: a stronger, more transparent market where people can invest with confidence—whether they're in Mumbai or halfway across the world.