SEBI's new plan: Template-based IPO filings for easier investments Business Aug 13, 2025

SEBI is aiming to introduce template-based IPO filings to make it easier for everyone—including international investors—to get into the market.

The move, highlighted in SEBI's 2025 annual report, is all about cutting down on confusing paperwork and making the investment process less intimidating.

SEBI's also stepping up efforts to teach investors how to avoid cyber scams.