Gold prices mostly flat as U.S.-Iran Gulf tensions escalate

Gold slips, silver volatile globally

In India, gold dropped by ₹2,000 to ₹152,800 per 10gm thanks to a stronger dollar and higher Treasury yields. Globally, gold slipped 1.07% to $4,565.68 per ounce.

Silver was all over the place, up by ₹6,800 in India but down 2.55% worldwide.

Analysts say rising crude oil costs are fueling inflation worries and keeping interest rates high, so investors are staying cautious with more price swings likely as new US payroll data comes out soon.