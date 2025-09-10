Gold prices skyrocket in India, hit record high
Gold just reached record prices in India, with 24K gold now at ₹11,029 per gram.
Globally, gold shot up to above $3,674 an ounce as investors play it safe ahead of key US inflation reports on September 10 and 11.
These numbers will shape how the US central bank sets interest rates.
Why the sudden gold rush?
Gold is having a moment because people are nervous about the economy.
A big drop in US job data has many guessing that interest rates could be cut soon—which usually boosts gold prices.
Plus, more money is flowing into gold-backed ETFs and central banks are buying up gold like never before.
Global gold prices
It's not just an India thing—gold is trending up worldwide as uncertainty sticks around.
With ongoing geopolitical tensions and everyone watching for what happens next with US inflation, investors see gold as a safer place to park their cash right now.