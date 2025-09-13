Gold prices soar amid US rate cut speculation Business Sep 13, 2025

Gold is almost at a record, hitting $3,648 per ounce this week—up over 39% in 2024 so far.

The jump comes as many expect the US Federal Reserve to cut interest rates soon, especially after new data showed more Americans filing for unemployment.

Silver's also on the rise, reaching its highest level since 2011 amid global tensions.