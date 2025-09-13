Next Article
Nestle shareholders pressure chairman Bulcke to step down: Report
Nestle is facing heat from its shareholders after the abrupt dismissal of executive Laurent Freixe.
Investors are now pushing for Chairman Paul Bulcke to step down too, pointing to back-to-back high-profile exits and growing worries about how the company is being run.
Back-to-back high-profile exits
Freixe was let go in September 2024 for not disclosing a relationship with a subordinate, just a year after former CEO Mark Schneider also left unexpectedly.
With Bulcke planning to leave next year but no clear direction from Nestle, investors are uneasy about what's next for the company.