Gold reaches $4,124 as US Federal Reserve decision awaited
Business
Gold just reached its highest price in nearly two weeks, climbing to $4,124 per ounce on Wednesday.
Silver is also up, hitting $60.115 an ounce.
The jump comes as worries grow over conflicts in West Asia and everyone waits to see what the US Federal Reserve decides at its upcoming meeting.
Red Sea tensions, demand lift metals
Tensions in the Red Sea, where Saudi oil tankers were rerouted after threats from Yemen's Houthi rebels, have investors looking for safer bets like gold.
Strong demand from China and steady buying by central banks are also keeping gold prices up.
Meanwhile, silver is getting a boost from all the tech needed for clean energy projects like solar panels and electronics.