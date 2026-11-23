Gold rebounds 1.3% to $3,582 as US Fed bets ease
Gold is making a comeback after last week's big drop, climbing 1.3% to $3,582 per ounce on Monday.
This bounce follows traders dialing down their expectations for quick US Federal Reserve rate hikes, especially as tech stocks and Treasury yields shift.
Precious metals rally, Treasury Secretary warns
Rising energy costs and ongoing economic uncertainty have kept gold in the spotlight, along with silver, platinum, and palladium, which all saw gains.
The US dollar dipped a bit too.
Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent cautioned that raising rates too aggressively could be risky for the economy right now.