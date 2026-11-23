Gold rebounds after 9% plunge as markets eye US inflation
Gold just made a comeback after sinking to its lowest point in 14 months.
On Monday morning, prices jumped more than 1%, landing at around $3,576 per ounce.
This follows last week's sharp 9% fall, and now everyone's watching for the US inflation report coming out Wednesday. It could shape what the Federal Reserve does next.
Another interest rate hike expected soon
With inflation still a worry and natural gas prices rising, most expect another interest rate hike soon.
Meanwhile, buyers in India and China have been snapping up gold while it's cheaper, showing how price dips can spark demand, especially since gold is seen as a safe bet when times are uncertain.