Gold just made a strong comeback after hitting its lowest point in over a year.

On Monday, prices on the MCX jumped by ₹4,072 to reach ₹126,021 per 10gm, up from Friday's close of ₹121,949.

Globally, gold climbed from $3,539 to $3,635 an ounce. This rebound is mostly thanks to falling US bond yields and a weaker dollar.