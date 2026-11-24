Gold rebounds as MCX reaches ₹126,021 per 10gm
Gold just made a strong comeback after hitting its lowest point in over a year.
On Monday, prices on the MCX jumped by ₹4,072 to reach ₹126,021 per 10gm, up from Friday's close of ₹121,949.
Globally, gold climbed from $3,539 to $3,635 an ounce. This rebound is mostly thanks to falling US bond yields and a weaker dollar.
US 10-year yield drops below 5%
The big factors behind this jump? The US 10-year bond yield dropped below 5% and the dollar lost some strength. Plus, the rupee slipped against the dollar, making gold more attractive in India.
SEBI-registered market expert Anuj Gupta points out that expectations of higher US inflation are also pushing gold up right now.
Kotak Neo flags resistance at ₹128,000
Kaynat Chainwala, AVP, Commodity Research at Kotak Neo, calls this rise a "relief rally," but says gold faces resistance at ₹128,000 in India and $3,800 globally.
Anuj Gupta says if prices break through these levels, we could see even more gains ahead, so it's worth keeping an eye on where things go next.