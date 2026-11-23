Gold prices made a comeback this week after falling 9%, their steepest slide in eight months.

The turnaround happened as investors pulled money from tech stocks and got nervous about A.I.-related spending, so they turned to gold as a safer bet.

Spot gold rose 1.4% to $3,587.13 an ounce, even reaching $3,630 at one point, helped by falling US Treasury yields and a weaker dollar.