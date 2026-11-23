Gold rebounds as tech selloff and AI concerns drive demand
Gold prices made a comeback this week after falling 9%, their steepest slide in eight months.
The turnaround happened as investors pulled money from tech stocks and got nervous about A.I.-related spending, so they turned to gold as a safer bet.
Spot gold rose 1.4% to $3,587.13 an ounce, even reaching $3,630 at one point, helped by falling US Treasury yields and a weaker dollar.
NVIDIA slump lifts gold and silver
Big losses in the tech world, like NVIDIA dropping 21.15% in the last 5 days, pushed more people toward gold and silver.
Lower Treasury yields made holding gold less expensive, while the softer dollar boosted its global appeal.
Silver also bounced back with a 1.9% gain after its own rough patch, showing that investors are looking for stability in precious metals right now.