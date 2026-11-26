Gold rebounds to $3,580.87 after hitting lowest since September 2025
Gold just bounced back a bit after taking a steep dive, hitting its lowest price since September 2025.
On Thursday, it was little changed at $3,580.87 an ounce, recovering from briefly dropping below the $3,500 mark on Wednesday.
According to Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive, this pause is mostly because investors are shifting gears before a major US holiday.
US Fed hike expectations dent gold
The main reason for gold's recent slide? The US Federal Reserve last raised interest rates in September, and more hikes are expected in December and early next year.
Meanwhile, other metals like silver, platinum, and palladium also saw small price bumps on Thursday as markets reacted to these economic changes.