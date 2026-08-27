Gold rises 0.5% to $4,615.27 before Fed Chair Warsh remarks

US inflation has stayed above the Fed's 2% target for over five years now.

There's about a 36.5% chance of another rate hike in September, jumping to nearly 72.7% by December.

Since gold doesn't pay interest, higher rates usually make it less attractive, so everyone's waiting to see what the Fed decides.

Meanwhile, silver rose 1%, platinum went up 0.7%, and palladium edged higher too, all reflecting ongoing uncertainty in the global economy.