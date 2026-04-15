Gold rises 5% to ₹154,817 while silver hits ₹252,750

Dollar index and yields slip

The US dollar index dropped and Treasury yields slipped, both moves that tend to help precious metals shine.

Gaurav Garg from Lemonn Markets Desk shared that MCX Gold was trading in the ₹1,54,500-₹1,55,000 range and a move above ₹1,55,000 could revive momentum toward ₹1,57,000-₹1,58,000.

Back home in India: inflation ticked up slightly to 3.4%, bond yields held steady at 6.94%, oil prices fell over 11% as supply worries eased, and copper jumped thanks to strong demand from China.