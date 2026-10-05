Gold rises after weak US jobs, investors expect no hike
Business
Gold prices ticked up on Monday after new US job numbers came in lower than expected.
Because the job market isn't looking strong, investors now think the Federal Reserve probably won't raise interest rates this month, which makes gold more appealing as a safe place to park money.
Spot gold rose 0.3% to $4,153.32 per ounce in early Asian trading.
Silver up 1% platinum up 0.4%
It's not just gold seeing action: other precious metals are up too.
Silver jumped 1% to $60.97, and platinum edged higher by 0.4% to $1,705.70, showing how closely these markets react when big economic news drops.