Gold rises over 1% as dollar weakens and oil falls

Silver up 2.4% and platinum rises

It wasn't just gold: silver rose 2.4% and platinum was up too, showing investors are feeling more confident as global risks ease.

Meanwhile, the world's biggest gold fund (SPDR Gold Trust) kept its holdings steady at 1,040.66 metric tons, hinting that people still see gold as a safe bet even with tensions cooling off.

As US Secretary of State Marco Rubio put it, "we're not cheering for an additional situation to occur."