Gold, silver crash on Union Budget day: Check rates

Gold futures drop to ₹1,48,104 per 10gm

If you're tracking investments or just curious about market moves, gold futures dropped 23.3% from their peak, closing at ₹1,48,104 per 10gm.

Silver futures also slid 9% intraday to ₹2,65,652 per kg.

Even gold and silver ETFs weren't spared—some fell as much as 20%.