Gold, silver ETFs crash up to 14% in sharp reversal
Gold and silver ETFs took a big hit on Friday, January 30, 2026, dropping as much as 14% after a wave of selling followed their record highs.
This comes right after a wild January rally—silver surged 56%, and gold jumped over 30%.
Why should you care?
If you're into investing or just curious about how global events ripple into your wallet, this is one to watch.
The drop shows how quickly markets can swing—especially when things like US Fed policy changes or geopolitical risks are in play.
Even top performers like Nippon India Gold BeES, and ETFs such as HDFC Silver ETF, saw double-digit losses despite Nippon India Gold BeES delivering about 104% over the past one year, while HDFC Silver ETF plunged more than 14%.
What's behind the drop?
A mix of profit-taking after the recent surge, worries about tougher US Fed policies (especially with Kevin Warsh possibly taking over as Fed Chair), and global tensions all played a part.
A stronger dollar made things even shakier, reminding everyone that these markets can turn fast—even for seasoned investors.