Gold, silver ETFs crash up to 14% in sharp reversal

Why should you care?

If you're into investing or just curious about how global events ripple into your wallet, this is one to watch.

The drop shows how quickly markets can swing—especially when things like US Fed policy changes or geopolitical risks are in play.

Even top performers like Nippon India Gold BeES, and ETFs such as HDFC Silver ETF, saw double-digit losses despite Nippon India Gold BeES delivering about 104% over the past one year, while HDFC Silver ETF plunged more than 14%.