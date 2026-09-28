Gold, silver fall in national capital after US dollar strengthens

Gold and silver just saw a sharp price drop in the national capital: gold is down by ₹2,600 to ₹1.5 lakh per 10gm, and silver fell ₹5,000 to ₹2.32 lakh per kg.

This slide is mainly because the US dollar got stronger and global crude oil prices jumped after tensions flared up between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz.