Gold, silver futures fall on MCX: Check rates
Gold and silver futures slipped on the MCX after a recent rally—gold dropped about 0.3% to ₹1,60,516 per 10g, while silver fell up to 2% to around ₹2,62,892 per kg.
This dip comes as traders lock in profits.
Why are spot prices in Mumbai and Delhi steady?
If you're eyeing gold or silver as an investment (or just curious), here's the twist: spot prices in big cities like Mumbai and Delhi barely budged—gold stayed steady at around ₹1.62 lakh per 10g and silver at ₹3.02 lakh per kg.
Some experts even see this drop as a chance for new buyers, with targets set higher for both metals.
What's happening to gold and silver globally?
Globally, things are mixed—spot gold and silver nudged higher thanks to safe-haven demand as US-Iran tensions rise and tariff talk swirls.
But US gold futures edged lower, even as spot gold touched its highest level in over three weeks.
Basically: uncertainty is keeping everyone on their toes, which often makes precious metals more attractive right now.