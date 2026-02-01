Gold, silver prices crash 6% ahead of Union Budget

Gold has lost ₹50,000 per 10gm

If you've been tracking gold or silver as an investment (or even just curious), this is a big deal: prices have been sliding for three sessions straight since peaking in January.

Gold has lost ₹50,000 per 10gm (that's about 26%).

Even Bandhan Silver ETF crashed nearly 19%, with around $5 trillion in combined global market value vanishing from the metals.