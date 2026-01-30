Gold, silver prices crash in India: Check rates
Business
Silver prices on MCX crashed 17% to ₹3.32 lakh per kg, while gold dropped 9% to ₹1.54 lakh per 10g—both falling sharply from last session's record levels.
Why are gold, silver prices crashing?
After a wild January where silver rose more than 50% and gold over 20%, investors rushed to book profits.
ETF selloffs and margin pressure triggered even more selling, while a stronger US dollar added pressure.
What to expect next?
Despite the chaos, traders will monitor the Union Budget on Sunday (Feb 1), providing market cues—so if you're watching the markets, keep an eye out for more action.