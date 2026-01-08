Next Article
Gold, silver prices drop as index shuffle sparks big sell-off
Business
Gold and silver took a hit for the second day in a row, with gold futures on MCX slipping by ₹1,069 to ₹1,36,940 per 10gm and silver down ₹9,297 to ₹2,41,308 per kg.
This isn't just an India thing—global markets like COMEX saw gold dip 0.7% and silver nearly 3%, thanks to annual index rebalancing that triggered large-scale selling.
Why does this matter?
If you're into investing or even just tracking trends, these price swings can shake up commodity portfolios.
When indexes rebalance (Jan 9-15), they cut back on high-flying metals like gold and silver after last year's massive rallies (silver soared over 150% in 2025!), while giving more weight to underperformers like crude oil.
So if you noticed commodity investments moving weirdly this week—you're not alone!