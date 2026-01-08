Gold, silver prices drop as index shuffle sparks big sell-off

Why does this matter?

If you're into investing or even just tracking trends, these price swings can shake up commodity portfolios.

When indexes rebalance (Jan 9-15), they cut back on high-flying metals like gold and silver after last year's massive rallies (silver soared over 150% in 2025!), while giving more weight to underperformers like crude oil.

So if you noticed commodity investments moving weirdly this week—you're not alone!