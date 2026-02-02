Gold, silver prices fall sharply after recent market sell-off
Gold and silver prices took a sharp dip following the recent market sell-off.
In early February, gold futures fell sharply on the MCX, while silver futures also slipped from recent peaks.
After months of record highs, this correction is opening up fresh opportunities for buyers.
Jewelers to benefit from lower prices
Lower prices are a win for jewellers—demand that had slowed down is expected to bounce back.
The Budget made Sovereign Gold Bond capital gains tax-free only at maturity, which should help keep things stable for both buyers and sellers in the coming months.
Why did gold, silver futures fall?
Gold and silver futures also fell as investors booked profits amid a stronger US dollar and higher Treasury yields.
With global geopolitical tensions escalating and heightened uncertainty around US policy, these metals lost some of their "safe haven" shine—for now at least.