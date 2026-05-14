Gold, silver slip despite weaker US dollar amid rising inflation

India duty hike cools gold demand

India's recent gold import duty hike has cooled off demand: gold discounts widened over $200 per ounce as fewer people bought at higher prices.

Many are switching to lighter, multifunctional jewelry that feels personal but also works as an investment.

There's also been a big jump (186% year over year) in gold ETF investments by the first quarter of 2026, showing more people are choosing financial products over buying physical gold.