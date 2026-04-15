Gold, silver slip in India, 24K at ₹1.54L per 10g Business Apr 15, 2026

Gold prices in India slipped a bit on Wednesday, with 24-karat gold futures down 0.2% to around ₹1.54 lakh per 10gm.

Silver also edged lower by 0.3%, now close to ₹2.52 lakh per kilogram.

Even with this minor drop, gold is still hovering near its recent highs, and the next big price hurdle is expected at ₹1.60 lakh per 10gm.