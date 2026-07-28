Gold slips as dollar nears monthly high ahead Fed meeting
Business
Gold prices slipped on Tuesday, with spot gold and US futures both down 0.5%, as the US dollar held near a one-month high.
Everyone's watching the Federal Reserve's policy meeting starting today to see if interest rates will change.
Fed hike odds climb to 36.3%
Talk of a possible rate hike by the Fed has jumped, now at 36.3% chance compared to just 16% last week, which is pushing the dollar up and gold down.
Other metals like silver, platinum, and palladium also fell.
Meanwhile, China more than doubled its gold imports through Hong Kong in June compared to last year, and President Donald Trump is calling for lower rates.