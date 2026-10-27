Gold slips to $4,013.70 as US dollar strengthens before Fed
Gold prices slipped a bit in early Asian trading, mainly because the US dollar got stronger, making gold less appealing for investors right now.
Spot gold was down to $4,013.70 an ounce, and futures also dipped slightly.
Everyone is waiting to see what the US Federal Reserve decides about interest rates at its big meeting.
Fed likely to hold, investors uncertain
The Fed is expected to keep rates steady for now, but there is still a good chance of a rate hike in December if inflation stays high.
Investors are also watching new inflation data coming out soon for more hints.
Meanwhile, tensions in the Middle East, like the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen intercepting and destroying three ballistic missiles launched by Yemen's Houthis toward Saudi Arabia's Eastern Region early on Tuesday, are adding another layer of uncertainty that could shake up markets even more.