Gold Spot was launched in 1977 by Parle and Bisleri owner after Coca-Cola exited the Indian market.

The drink quickly became popular among kids, associating it with birthdays and summer vacations.

Its famous tagline "The Zing Thing" was introduced in the mid-80s as part of a brand repositioning campaign.

In 1993, Coca-Cola acquired Gold Spot along with Thums Up, Limca, and Maaza for $40 million.