Iconic fizzy drink Gold Spot is returning after 26 years
What's the story
Gold Spot, India's original orange fizzy drink, is all set to make a comeback after 26 years. The move comes as the beverage market sees more competition and a growing demand for healthier, low-sugar options. According to The Economic Times, the drink will hit shelves next week in a low-sugar/no sugar variant. This is to avoid eating into Fanta's sales.
Market strategy
Will MS Dhoni be the face of Gold Spot?
The success of Gold Spot's comeback will depend on distribution, product quality, and a solid go-to-market strategy.
Over the weekend, former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi were spotted with Gold Spot cans on social media.
However, it is still unclear if Dhoni has been signed as a brand ambassador for this iconic beverage.
Brand history
History of Gold Spot
Gold Spot was launched in 1977 by Parle and Bisleri owner after Coca-Cola exited the Indian market.
The drink quickly became popular among kids, associating it with birthdays and summer vacations.
Its famous tagline "The Zing Thing" was introduced in the mid-80s as part of a brand repositioning campaign.
In 1993, Coca-Cola acquired Gold Spot along with Thums Up, Limca, and Maaza for $40 million.
Strategic shift
Coca-Cola's mid-calorie and no-sugar drinks sales doubled this year
Coca-Cola plans to relaunch Gold Spot as a low-sugar drink after a 26-year break.
The move comes amid an explosion of beverage rivals and the sugar-free rush in the market.
The Indian beverage market is witnessing fierce competition from new players and established competitors.
Notably, Coca-Cola's mid-calorie and no-sugar drinks have seen sales doubled this year compared to 2025.