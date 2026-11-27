Gold stages comeback and rises 1.7% to nearly $3,627
Gold just had a solid comeback, rising 1.7% to nearly $3,627 per ounce.
This jump happened as tech and AI stocks picked up steam in Asian markets and the US dollar slipped a bit, helping gold recover from its lowest point in over a year.
Gold risks 3rd straight monthly loss
Even with this boost, people are playing it safe. Gold's been stuck under $4,000 per ounce since Nov. 11 and could see its third straight month of losses.
Hebe Chen, senior market analyst at Vantage Global Prime, points out that if gold falls below the $3,450 to $3,500 range, prices might drop further.
With inflation data hinting at possible Fed rate hikes next month, everyone's keeping an eye on what happens next.