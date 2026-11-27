Even with this boost, people are playing it safe. Gold's been stuck under $4,000 per ounce since Nov. 11 and could see its third straight month of losses.

Hebe Chen, senior market analyst at Vantage Global Prime, points out that if gold falls below the $3,450 to $3,500 range, prices might drop further.

With inflation data hinting at possible Fed rate hikes next month, everyone's keeping an eye on what happens next.