Gold sees biggest fall in 2 months: What's the reason?

Market analysis

Analysts warn of potential deeper declines for gold

Elias Haddad, Global Head of Markets Strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, said gold is facing a "double headwind from rising real yields and a firmer dollar." He also noted that a break below the 200-day moving average could indicate deeper declines for the precious metal. This comes as traders have fully priced in a quarter-point rate hike by December and see a 60% chance of one as soon as October.