Gold to hit $6,000 by end of 2026: JP Morgan

Market dynamics

Geopolitical uncertainty and Fed policy impact gold prices

The report highlights that gold prices saw a strong rally at the start of 2026, but have since cooled down. The spot price recently hit an intra-year low of $4,170 per ounce. JP Morgan attributes this trend to uncertainty over geopolitical developments and monetary policy. "Future demand and price stability seem to depend on the resolution of ongoing geopolitical conflicts and on Fed policy - neither of which are certain at this time," the report noted.