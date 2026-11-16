Gold under $4,000 as US buys $766 million in gold ETFs
Gold just dropped below $4,000 an ounce, and US investors are jumping in, putting $766 million into gold ETFs last week alone.
While the US was buying big, investors in the UK Japan, and China were actually pulling money out.
Global gold ETFs near $139 billion
Even with price swings this year, people around the world are still putting money into gold ETFs. Total global investments have hit nearly $139 billion so far in 2026.
China leads with over $10 billion invested, closely followed by the UK Germany, and Switzerland also added millions recently, showing that gold's appeal isn't fading anytime soon.