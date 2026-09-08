Goldman lifts ICICI Bank target to ₹2,000 amid 53 buys
Business
Goldman Sachs just bumped up its price target for ICICI Bank to ₹2,000, the highest among all analysts right now.
Every single one of the 53 analysts tracking the bank is calling it a "buy," making ICICI a clear favorite on Dalal Street this season.
ICICI Bank $17.9B deposits ₹24,384cr NII
ICICI Bank has been pulling in big numbers: $17.9 billion in foreign deposits, which is way above its usual market share.
One-half of its deposits are unlevered, and that's set to boost its liquidity strength even more.
Plus, with Net Interest Income up 12.7% from last year to ₹24,384 crore and gross and Net NPAs both improving from last year, ICICI is outpacing rivals like HDFC Bank and looking pretty solid for investors.