Goldman lifts ICICI Bank target to ₹2,000 amid 53 buys

ICICI Bank has been pulling in big numbers: $17.9 billion in foreign deposits, which is way above its usual market share.

One-half of its deposits are unlevered, and that's set to boost its liquidity strength even more.

Plus, with Net Interest Income up 12.7% from last year to ₹24,384 crore and gross and Net NPAs both improving from last year, ICICI is outpacing rivals like HDFC Bank and looking pretty solid for investors.