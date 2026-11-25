Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale buy ₹920.58cr Lenskart stake
Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale just picked up a 0.73% stake in Lenskart for ₹920.58 crore, grabbing 1,26,97,702 equity shares at ₹725 each through block deals on the National Stock Exchange.
This move highlights how much global investors are eyeing India's homegrown eyewear giant.
Steadview Capital trims Lenskart stake
The shares were sold by Steadview Capital Management, which now holds a smaller piece of Lenskart (down from 3.31% to 2.58%).
Even with this high-profile investment, Lenskart's stock dipped nearly 4% to close at ₹715.90, showing that market reactions can still be unpredictable, no matter who's buying in.