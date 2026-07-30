Goldman Sachs Asset Management launches AlphaAI to enhance investment decisions
Business
Goldman Sachs Asset Management just rolled out AlphaAI, a fresh platform that uses artificial intelligence to boost its investing game.
The company thinks AI is going to shake up industries and help it make smarter investment choices.
Marc Nachmann, global head of Goldman's asset & wealth management arm, summed it up nicely in a memo: "AI is both reshaping industries and acting as a force multiplier in how we invest."
Lou D'Ambrosio named AlphaAI chairman
Lou D'Ambrosio is stepping in as chairman of AI for Asset Management to guide AlphaAI.
He's also the founder of Goldman's Value Accelerator and heads its AI Investing Leadership Council.
The goal? Use AI to drive better results across both public and private markets, making investment decisions sharper and more successful.