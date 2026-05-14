Goldman Sachs CIO Marco Argenti criticizes individual employee AI metrics

Goldman Sachs uses GS AI platform

At Goldman Sachs, AI tools are now helping teams build prototypes quickly instead of wasting time on long presentations.

Argenti says employees have shifted from being skeptical to feeling empowered as they use these tools.

The company has doubled down on its commitment with the GS AI Platform (launched in 2024), plus custom tools like a ChatGPT-style assistant and an internal search system, all aimed at making work smoother and more efficient.