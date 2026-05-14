Goldman Sachs CIO Marco Argenti criticizes individual employee AI metrics
Goldman Sachs CIO Marco Argenti isn't sold on how companies track AI's effect on productivity.
In a recent interview, he compared focusing on individual employee AI use to "It would be like looking at only one player on the field," missing the bigger picture.
For Argenti, what matters is how AI helps teams work faster together and clear out backlogs.
Goldman Sachs uses GS AI platform
At Goldman Sachs, AI tools are now helping teams build prototypes quickly instead of wasting time on long presentations.
Argenti says employees have shifted from being skeptical to feeling empowered as they use these tools.
The company has doubled down on its commitment with the GS AI Platform (launched in 2024), plus custom tools like a ChatGPT-style assistant and an internal search system, all aimed at making work smoother and more efficient.