Goldman Sachs: Four economies lead AI adoption, job openings slow
A new Goldman Sachs report says France, the US the Netherlands, and the UK are leading when it comes to using AI:
AI adoption rates among major developed economies range from 15% to 20%, with France, the US the Netherlands, and the UK at the top end. That's higher than major emerging markets.
But as more companies bring in AI, job openings in fields like information and communication services and call centers are slowing down.
US call center jobs down 39%
Countries including Germany, Australia, and the US have seen fewer new jobs in sectors hit hardest by automation: think call centers and software publishing.
In fact, US call center jobs are now 39% below normal trends.
The good news? So far these hiring slowdowns mostly affect roles that already rely heavily on automation tools, so broader job markets aren't seeing major disruption yet, though entry-level positions do seem more vulnerable as AI keeps spreading.