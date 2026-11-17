Goldman Sachs: gold could take 2 years to reach highs
Goldman Sachs thinks gold prices, which have taken a hit lately, could take about two years to recover and reach their old record highs.
Right now, gold isn't as popular because higher interest rates make other investments more attractive.
Still, analysts say steady buying from central banks could help keep things stable even if the market stays bumpy for a while.
Gold near $4,000, down nearly 11%
The bank predicts gold could climb to $4,650 per ounce by the end of 2027, and maybe even hit $5,600 by late 2028 if demand picks up when interest rates eventually fall.
For now, though, gold is trading at around $4,000, down nearly 11% this year and on track for its biggest yearly loss in over a decade.