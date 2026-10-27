Goldman Sachs is shaping at least $210B in AI financing
Goldman Sachs has been involved in a trio of mega artificial intelligence financing deals totaling at least $210 billion, showing how deeply the bank is shaping this fast-growing field.
They've been behind some of the biggest moves lately: co-leading Meta's massive $95 billion share sale, helping SpaceX finance $40 billion worth of chips, and running Anthropic's high-profile IPO.
Investment banks cash in on AI
Goldman isn't just chasing trends: they're helping drive them.
With demand for AI chips and data centers booming (think: SpaceX buying chips from NVIDIA, backed by a lease with Apollo Global Management Inc.), investment banks are cashing in.
But with so much money pouring in so quickly, some worry about whether this boom can last, even as banks rake in billions from underwriting these headline-making deals.