Goldman Sachs limits employee betting to sports and entertainment
Business
Goldman Sachs just told its employees they can't bet on things like elections, interest rates, or the stock market anymore. Only sports and entertainment bets are OK now.
This new rule is all about keeping things fair and avoiding any awkward conflicts, since some staff have access to sensitive information that could sway these predictions.
Goldman staff risk forfeiture and firing
If someone at Goldman ignores this policy, they'll have to give up any winnings from restricted bets, and if it keeps happening, they might even get fired.
The change comes as regulators are watching prediction markets more closely, especially after a few headline-grabbing leaks and incidents involving insider information.