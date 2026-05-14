Goldman Sachs M&A leader Michael Carr dies after neurodegenerative illness

Helped shape CVS Aetna $70B deal

Carr joined Goldman in 1998, a year before the firm went public. He helped shape some massive deals, like CVS buying Aetna for $70 billion and AbbVie's $63 billion Allergan takeover.

He also led the firm's advisory business across Asia outside Japan from 2000 to 2004, leaving a mark with his leadership and generosity.

Carr is survived by his wife Shelley, daughters Alexandra and Elisabeth, and sons-in-law.