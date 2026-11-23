Anthropic's IPO alone is bringing in about $550 million in fees, with SpaceX adding another $500 million.

Altogether, 2026 is shaping up as a huge year for global IPOs: more than $357 billion has already been raised, making 2026 the second-biggest year for global IPO proceeds since Dealogic began tracking the data in 1995 (behind 2021).

Plus, companies like Anthropic are using their size to negotiate better terms with banks, showing just how much negotiating leverage mega-IPO issuers have over Wall Street banks.