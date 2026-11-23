Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley to pocket fees from Anthropic, SpaceX
Big news for Wall Street: Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are about to pocket the largest portions of the fee pool from the massive IPOs of Anthropic and SpaceX.
These deals are some of the year's biggest, putting banks right at the center of all the action.
Anthropic $550 million, SpaceX $500 million fees
Anthropic's IPO alone is bringing in about $550 million in fees, with SpaceX adding another $500 million.
Altogether, 2026 is shaping up as a huge year for global IPOs: more than $357 billion has already been raised, making 2026 the second-biggest year for global IPO proceeds since Dealogic began tracking the data in 1995 (behind 2021).
Plus, companies like Anthropic are using their size to negotiate better terms with banks, showing just how much negotiating leverage mega-IPO issuers have over Wall Street banks.