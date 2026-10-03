Goldman Sachs names Disney, UPS, Omnicom, Nu Holdings, Baker Hughes

Disney is betting big on new products and experiences, which Goldman's Michael Ng believes will pay off in the long run (he's sticking with a $140 price target).

Nu Holdings is making moves into US consumer credit with its digital-first approach. Analyst Tito Labarta still calls it a buy.

UPS is expected to bounce back after restructuring its network post-Amazon changes.

Meanwhile, Omnicom stands to gain from the growing media sector thanks to its continued double-digit growth in media and strong end-market growth.

Overall, Goldman thinks these companies are positioned to ride out any economic bumps and keep delivering solid returns.