Goldman Sachs names Disney, UPS, Omnicom, Nu Holdings, Baker Hughes
Goldman Sachs has highlighted a few stocks that could be worth watching this earnings season: Disney, UPS, Omnicom, Nu Holdings, and Baker Hughes.
Even though Disney's stock is down 10% this year, analysts still see strong long-term growth ahead: think an estimated 13% EPS compound annual growth rate.
Goldman Sachs sees long-term growth
Disney is betting big on new products and experiences, which Goldman's Michael Ng believes will pay off in the long run (he's sticking with a $140 price target).
Nu Holdings is making moves into US consumer credit with its digital-first approach. Analyst Tito Labarta still calls it a buy.
UPS is expected to bounce back after restructuring its network post-Amazon changes.
Meanwhile, Omnicom stands to gain from the growing media sector thanks to its continued double-digit growth in media and strong end-market growth.
Overall, Goldman thinks these companies are positioned to ride out any economic bumps and keep delivering solid returns.