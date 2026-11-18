Ben Snider, chief US equity strategist at Goldman Sachs, points out that rising interest rates and unpredictable AI investments could cause bumps along the way.

The index, now at about 7,315, might even drop to 5,600 if earnings slow down more than hoped, but in a perfect world, it could reach as high as 9,400.

Snider also highlights that companies making smart moves with AI and those in energy infrastructure might see big gains ahead, while sectors like health care and consumer staples offer some solid backup options for investors looking to diversify.