Goldman Sachs predicts S&P 500 8,700 end-2027, earnings growth 18%
Goldman Sachs is predicting the S&P 500 will climb to 8,700 by the end of 2027, a slower pace than in recent years.
This outlook comes after a strong run, but with earnings growth expected to cool off from 30% this year to just 18%, things might not move quite as fast.
Ben Snider sees S&P range 5,600-9,400
Ben Snider, chief US equity strategist at Goldman Sachs, points out that rising interest rates and unpredictable AI investments could cause bumps along the way.
The index, now at about 7,315, might even drop to 5,600 if earnings slow down more than hoped, but in a perfect world, it could reach as high as 9,400.
Snider also highlights that companies making smart moves with AI and those in energy infrastructure might see big gains ahead, while sectors like health care and consumer staples offer some solid backup options for investors looking to diversify.