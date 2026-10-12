Goldman Sachs raises December 2026 Brent forecast to $90
Business
Goldman Sachs just bumped up its prediction for Brent crude oil in December 2026 to $90 a barrel, up from $85, mainly because of ongoing supply issues in the Middle East.
With all the uncertainty, they expect prices to stay on the higher side for now, even with Russian exports adding some extra twists.
Goldman Sachs keeps $80 2027 forecast
Looking ahead, Goldman is sticking with an $80 average price for 2027 but says things could swing wildly.
If Gulf countries cut production, prices might shoot up to $125; if they pump more, we could see lows around $60.
Their advice? Investors should consider betting on European gasoline and try put spreads for oil producers (basically, be ready for some serious ups and downs).