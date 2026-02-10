Goldman Sachs raises India's GDP growth forecast to 6.9%

In its assessment, Goldman Sachs said, "We upgraded our forecast for India's real GDP growth in CY26 by 20bp to 6.9% yoy reflecting the lower US tariffs." The firm also lowered its estimate of India's current account deficit (CAD) by around 0.25% of GDP to 0.8% in CY26. This revision comes after US President Donald Trump 's announcement of tariff reductions on Indian exports.

Currency impact

Indian rupee's pressure eased

Goldman Sachs also noted that the trade deal has eased pressure on the Indian rupee (INR), which was the best-performing emerging market currency over the past week. However, it expects limited further appreciation from current levels due to a possible gradual unwind of short forward book and further accumulation of foreign exchange reserves by Reserve Bank of India following the announcement of the India-US trade deal framework.