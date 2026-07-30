Goldman Sachs report: AI will not eliminate enterprise software companies
Business
Goldman Sachs just released a report saying enterprise software companies aren't going anywhere in the age of AI.
Despite all the hype about AI replacing these vendors, the report calls those fears overblown.
Turns out, these companies are actually key because their systems provide the data and context that AI needs to work well.
Messy data stalls AI adoption
The report points out that messy, scattered data sets can hold back AI's potential.
That's why more businesses are moving to integrated cloud platforms, even if it means some customers leave at first.
Plus, things like strong governance, deep industry know-how, and solid customer relationships will keep established vendors ahead of the game.