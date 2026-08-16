Goldman Sachs says global AI investment around $1tn in 2026
AI investment is on track to reach around $1 trillion in 2026, according to Goldman Sachs.
Goldman Sachs is expecting global spending on AI to jump from 0.9% of the world's GDP in 2026 to 1.4% by 2028, a sign that AI's economic impact is only getting bigger.
The US alone is set to pour in $581 billion, making it the top spender, and this estimate covers not just tech giants but also private firms and international players.
Cumulative AI investment may reach $1.8tn
Since 2022, cumulative AI investment could reach about $1.8 trillion by the end of 2026.
Goldman Sachs points out some clear growth signals: semiconductor manufacturing equipment imports in Taiwan and South Korea and higher GPU rental costs.
While tracking every dollar spent on AI isn't easy due to overlapping reports, Goldman Sachs says its numbers hold up after checking against company earnings and trade data.