Goldman Sachs says global AI investment around $1tn in 2026

AI investment is on track to reach around $1 trillion in 2026, according to Goldman Sachs.

Goldman Sachs is expecting global spending on AI to jump from 0.9% of the world's GDP in 2026 to 1.4% by 2028, a sign that AI's economic impact is only getting bigger.

The US alone is set to pour in $581 billion, making it the top spender, and this estimate covers not just tech giants but also private firms and international players.